Cleveland football beats UNM Lobos in survey for Best Game Day Atmosphere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The student section at Cleveland football games is just one thing that fans say makes it so enjoyable, but it’s definitely not the only thing.

It may have been cold, but that didn’t stop Cleveland Storm football fans from dancing to the fight song Friday night.

Jessica Bustillo says braving the cold is always worth it for the show the team puts on every week.



“I can honestly say the crowd, the show that the boys put on they put on, I mean it’s freezing, like literally freezing, and they’re out there putting their heart on the line and putting everything they fought all year. So it’s exciting, it’s worth being out here,” she said.



The crowd is probably why Cleveland was named the Best Game Day Atmosphere this week by the big game boomer podcast on Twitter.

Students said they weren’t surprised at all.

“Our students’ section is usually really, really packed. We have a lot of spirit going on even like in school and out of school,” said Kendall Gapp, a Cleveland sophomore.

The high school team was playing Hobbs in the New Mexico state quarterfinals Friday. It was one of the few high school teams on the map.

“I think we 100% have the best game day between our students actually and everything in between other students. We really go crazy for our football team,” said Alia Burger.

Storm fans said they’re proud to win the honor over any of our college teams.

The weekly map is just for football, so we won’t see The Pit.

Lobos and Aggies are both out of town this week, but out at Storm Field the game day atmosphere is staying electric.

The podcast puts a map out every single week, so we’ll keep an eye out next week to see which New Mexico school is featured next.