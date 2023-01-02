Cleveland High School campus vandalized, reward posted for info

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A Rio Rancho high school is offering a reward for those with information on the vandalism and damage done to their campus over the weekend.

Around 4 p.m. Sunday, the high school began sending a message to students, staff, and administration, notifying them that the campus incurred “significant vandalism and damage.”

Graffiti was spray-painted on a wall near the football field and reportedly on other structures that had just been installed.

The school is offering a reward leading to the arrests of the suspects. If you have any information, reach out to Cleveland High School security or the Rio Rancho Police Department.

Cleveland High School issued the following statement in the notification of the vandalism and damage:

“We are extremely saddened by the action of those that chose to bring such damage to our school and hope our community will help bring swift justice to those who chose to do this damage.”

This isn’t the first time Rio Rancho Public Schools has had to deal with a break-in during winter break. Rio Rancho High School was broken into overnight Monday, December 26, into Tuesday, December 27 – but the district reported nothing was stolen.

