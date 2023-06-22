Clovis police: 2 teens arrested following shooting

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police officers in Clovis were called to a shooting at a home on Axtell Street Wednesday afternoon.

Police said once they arrived at the house they found a 15-year-old boy in the living room that was shot in the arm. He was taken to the Plains Regional Medical Center for treatment.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The incident is still under investigation.

According to police, officers found four persons of interest in this case while checking the area.

Two suspects, ages 16 and 17, were arrested. They are facing numerous charges, including shooting at a dwelling with great bodily harm, tampering with evidence, aggravated assault, conspiracy, and criminal damage.

If you have information about this case, you can call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, or you can anonymously report information using the Clovis Police Department Tip411 or through the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.