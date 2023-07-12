Clovis police: 7-year-old girl shot in the head, 3 charged

CLOVIS, N.M. — Three people face charges for their alleged connection to a shooting in Clovis where a seven-year-old girl was shot in the head Tuesday.

Around 1:56 p.m., dispatch received a call about a man wearing all black and reportedly shooting at a white SUV-type vehicle. It happened near 12th and Calhoun.

Dispatch received another call a little bit later. The caller identified himself as the victim’s brother and said they were driving her to the hospital.

Officers went to the scene and the hospital.

At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and spoke to witnesses.

At the hospital, they found a white SUV with bullet holes on the driver’s side. Officers learned doctors were treating a girl in the hospital for a gunshot wound to her head.

Medics took the girl to a medical facility in Texas for further treatment.

After investigating, police charged three people:

Jeffrey Smiley, 48 – Child abuse resulting in great bodily harm, first-degree felony; Five counts of assault with intent to commit a violent felony, child abuse and felon in possession of a firearm

Jocelyn Smiley, 29 – Child abuse

Brandon Brooks, 32 – Accessory to assault with intent to commit a violent felony; harboring or aiding a felon

Clovis Police Department is still asking for the public’s help with information related to this shooting. If you have any related information, reach out to police at 575-769-1921.

You can also submit tips anonymously online by clicking here or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.