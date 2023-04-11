Clovis police arrest man for Monday homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police officers arrested a 21-year-old man they say shot and killed a 22-year-old man earlier this week in Clovis.

Clovis police arrested and charged 21-year-old Patrick Quinones with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Quinones is accused of shooting and killing 22-year-old Matthew Nelson.

Investigators say the shooting happened early Monday at the Clovis Apartments. Rescue crews found Nelson shot and took him to the hospital. However, he died shortly after arriving there.

The case is still under investigation as detectives are seeking other witnesses and further details.

If you have any information about this, call Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. You can also submit a tip via their website, their “tip411” app, or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

