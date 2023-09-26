Clovis police ID possible suspect in weekend homicide

CLOVIS, N.M. — Police detained a 17-year-old they believe could be a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old over the weekend in Clovis.

Around 10:57 p.m. Saturday, Clovis police officers responded to calls about a possible gunshot victim in the area of Grand Avenue and North Delta Street.

When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Izayah Montano with two gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took Montano to the hospital. Then, he died from his wounds early Sunday morning.

Witnesses allegedly told police they heard several gunshots. Then, they reportedly told police Montano fell to the ground as an unknown person ran away.

Investigators identified a 17-year-old as the suspect in Montano’s death. Police say the teen has an outstanding arrest warrant in Arizona for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery.

Clovis police arrested the 17-year-old on the reported warrant. He is at a juvenile detention facility, awaiting arraignment for those charges.

The 17-year-old is not yet facing any charges for the death of Montano. The investigation is still ongoing.

The Clovis Police Department is asking for your help with information related to this shooting.

If you have any information, reach out to Clovis PD at 575-769-1921 or Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

You can also submit tips online by clicking here.