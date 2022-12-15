Clovis teens face charges for alleged retaliatory shooting, mistaken ID

CLOVIS, N.M. — Two teenagers were arrested by police and now face charges for an alleged retaliatory shooting that became a near-tragic case of mistaken identity.

14-year-old Cesar Tapia and 16-year-old Andrew Chavez were each arrested by police for driving by in a 2000-2005 Chevrolet Impala and allegedly shooting at a car with two people inside of it.

The teens reportedly told police the shooting was revenge for a shooting in October 2022. However, police say the man and the woman, whose car was shot at by the teens, had no involvement in the October shooting.

The man and the woman were uninjured in the shooting, which happened around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday.

A nearby doorbell camera captured the shooting and the suspect vehicle, which police found Wednesday in front of a home on the 500 block of West 17th Street. Police say Tapia and Chavez were in the home and were detained after a search of the home turned up two firearms.

The two teens were arrested and charged after talking to officers. They now face charges of:

Shooting at or from a motor vehicle

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy

Tampering with evidence.

The third teen hasn’t been located. Police say he was in the backseat of the Chevrolet when the shooting happened.

If you have any information regarding this incident or where the third teen may be, you’re asked to call the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the CPD website or by calling Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.