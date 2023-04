CLOVIS, N.M. — Ever wanted to name a kangaroo? Now, you can do it through a contest the Hillcrest Park Zoo is hosting now through next Friday.

The zoo recently added two baby male and female red kangaroos.

The naming rights to both kangaroos will go to the highest bidder when bidding closes.

Bidding closes Friday, April 28, at 4 p.m. You can place a bid and read the full rules on the City of Clovis’s website.