CNM and Explora partner for early childhood care center

Getting a degree is tough but if you have a young kid, it's even tougher. CNM and Explora are partnering to make it easier.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Getting a degree isn’t easy, especially if you have to worry about child care, but CNM and Explora are making sure students have that option.

Their brand new Brillante Early Learning Center is currently under construction. They want to offer early education and child care there.

And it’s been a long time coming.

“These past few years I’ve been working towards my second associate’s degree, I’ve been juggling homework and studying while working full time being a mom,” Ashley Tso said.

Ashley Tso is a recent CNM graduate. Like many parents in her shoes, she looked into child care while going to school.

“It was during my time at CNM that I learned about the Brillante Early Learning Center Pre-K program being housed here at Explora,” Tso said.

They call it the Cradle Through Center. It’s an existing program that offers early education and child care to CNM students at Explora. That partnership is now expanding with the launch of the Brillante Early Learning Center. It’ll be in the same area as Explora.

“When the full center is opened up, we will serve over 100 students,” said Kristin Leigh, the co-executive director of Explora.

The center will be open for parents pursuing an education at CNM. It’ll also be open for the rest of the community.

“The City of Albuquerque is absolutely committed to continuing that partnership. And helping drive that shovel on the ground,” a city official said.

The center will also accept kids up to five years old. Officials plan to root the program in STEM education and play-based learning.

They’ll also be helping early childhood education students at CNM get experience as well.

“Brillante will serve our students and provide real-life experience in this state-of-the-art facility to help prepare our learners as they become highly valued members of our early childhood workforce,” said Tracy Hartzler, the president of CNM.

CNM hopes to break ground on the center by the end of the year.