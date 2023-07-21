CNM to host free VIN catalytic converter etching event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Amid a rise in catalytic converter thefts, community members are taking action, including law enforcement and others.

At CNM’s main campus, a free catalytic converter etching event is happening Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be held at the CNM Auto Technology Lab.

AAA New Mexico is partnering with the Albuquerque Police Department as well as the state’s Office of Superintendent of Insurance and Auto Theft Prevention Authority.

Appointments are required. A limited number of free etchings will take place Saturday.

If you miss the event, AAA says you can still go to a shop and get an etching for a small fee.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday, click here.