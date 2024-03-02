Cochiti Elementary students publish book about New Mexico

Third graders at Cochiti Elementary spent the last three months learning about what makes New Mexico so unique.

“Our book is about how New Mexico is a good state to live in and a lot of good things to like, do, and to like, eat,” said Aubree Zamora, a third grader at the school.

Now, they’re sharing it with others — after becoming some of the state’s youngest published authors.

“It felt like a little scary but I just tried to stay calm while we’re doing it,” Zamora said.

Their new book is titled “A Picture Perfect State.” The 31 authors celebrated all their hard work Friday.

Each student got their own copy, thanks to their sponsors, Superior Ambulance.

“I could see their little faces today like, you know, when they got their own book and seeing how excited they were and everything,” said Emelly Gabaldon, one of their teachers. “They learned about music, pueblos, mountains, northern New Mexico vs. southern New Mexico, Albuquerque, Santa Fe, how every culture in New Mexico is completely different.”

Not only did they write everything, but they also did the illustrations too.