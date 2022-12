ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A cold front is pushing through New Mexico and bringing a mix of conditions Wednesday.

In the corridor north of I-40 and west of I-25, it’s going to be snow. Meanwhile, the southeastern parts of the state, around Carlsbad, Hobbs and Roswell, will see rain. In between those two areas, it’s going to be windy.

Temperatures will stay nice for the day. Kira Miner shares in her full forecast, in the video above.