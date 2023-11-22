Colorado murder suspect arrested in Albuquerque

State police arrested 45-year-old Hanme Clark and an unknown woman just west of Albuquerque early Tuesday afternoon.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The search for the suspect accused of killing three people, and hurting a fourth in rural Colorado came to an end in New Mexico.

Authorities in Colorado believe the deadly shooting stemmed from an ongoing property dispute between Hanme and another neighbor.

“The suspect has complained about the neighbors, and the neighbors have complained about the suspect,” said Custer County Sheriff Rich Smith.

State police told KOB 4 they found a gun inside Hanme’s truck when he was arrested.

Authorities are already taking him back to Colorado to face charges.