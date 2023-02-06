Committee approves bill to increase penalties for attacking police officers

SANTA FE, N.M. – This weekend, state lawmakers voted to advance a bill that would increase penalties for attacks on police officers.

House Bill 155 would move aggravated battery on a peace officer from a third-degree to a second-degree felony.

The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee approved HB 155 Saturday. It would mean people who commit a serious attack on a police officer would be looking at nine years in prison instead of three.

HB 155 will now move on to the House Judiciary Committee.

Track HB 155 during the legislative session.