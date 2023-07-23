Community celebrates annual Lavender in the Village Festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 2023 Lavender in the Village Festival kicked off at 8:00 Sunday morning in Los Ranchos.

Thousands of people came out to do painting, grab some lavender food and drinks from vendors, and of course, leave with some locally-grown lavender themselves.

“My husband and I came from El Paso, and we never dreamed it was this huge and so popular,” said Karen Jackson, a festival attendee.

People of all ages enjoyed the lavender festival. With nearly 7,000 people expected to stop by, organizers of the festival say there are a lot of reasons to look forward to this event.

“It’s such an exciting celebration for locally-grown agricultural products that gives so much pleasure in aromas, and flavors, and visual beauty,” said Robin Wagner, executive director of the Rio Grande Community Farm.

The festival not only brings in thousands of people, but it also helps promote New Mexico’s agricultural community in different ways.