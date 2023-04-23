Community comes together for South Valley Pride Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The 30th Annual South Valley Pride celebration had something for everyone Sunday. Morning parade floats lined the street to celebrate the community that came out to watch them.

Everyone from elected officials to sports teams were part of the lineup, all celebrating their South Valley Pride.

“I look forward to this every year this is a real celebration of real people, really good people,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner, Steven Michael Quezada.

Quezada says this year was bigger and better than ever, and that South Valley Pride is very important to him.

“It means that we are proud of who we are and where we come from, and our culture,” said Quezada.

Hundreds of people came out to celebrate their culture, and people who care about their community.

Loretta Sayers says this was her first year coming.

“I love it. I’m from the South Valley, Los Padillas and I think this is great, so much pride and just to see all the people happy and just hanging out- awesome,” said Sayers.

And we asked what South Valley pride meant to her.

“I take pride in where I’m from my community and the people that I grew up with and that are still here. My parents are from here,” Sayers said.

A community celebrating who they are, and who they will become.

“If you don’t know your past how can you take pride in your future, learn it, embrace it, and grow from it,” said Quezada.

South Valley Pride was held at the West Side Community Center.