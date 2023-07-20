Community gathers to remember fallen Alamogordo Officer Anthony Ferguson

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. – Hundreds gathered to remember and honor fallen Alamogordo police officer Anthony Ferguson. He was shot and killed this weekend.

Different people and agencies throughout the entire state mourned officer Ferguson or “Fergy’s” death, especially his family who spoke Thursday.

“I never thought this day would come. No words anyone can say can make this pain go away,” said Brittany Mauldin, Ferguson’s daughter. “I will always be your little lady.”

The Alamogordo Police Department – where Ferguson served – could be seen throughout the entire Tays Events Center.

But they were not the only ones. Representation from all over our state could be seen from Las Cruces, Farmington, and Carlsbad police and EMT departments.

“In times like these it’s natural to question why such a society or such a tragedy had to befall us. Why do bad things happen to good people? We are all hurting, and we will all grieve in our own way. Let us remember the good things, the countless lives Fergy touched,” said Alamogordo Police Department Chief David Kunihiro.

While his death was untimely, there were stories shared of Ferguson all afternoon. Stories that made people laugh and smile throughout the sad circumstances everyone gathered for.

So while it was an unfortunate way to bring everyone together, friends and family brought up all the good memories they could to bring some smiles into the somber room.