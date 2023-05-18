Community gathers to remember victims of deadly Farmington shooting

FARMINGTON, N.M. – Thousands from the Farmington community and across the state gathered to honor those lives lost, and lift each other up.

Three families this week will now have to find a way to go on without their mom, wives, grandmas, and great grandmas.

“In moments of pain, in moments of tragedy, are moments of opportunity for us to recognize how to be better neighbors,” said Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett.

A message of hope from Duckett Wednesday as his city continues to grieve the innocent killings of Gwendolyn Schofield, Melody Ivie, and Shirley Voita.

“It was supposed to be a week of celebrations, of graduations, and the opening of new life chapters. But sadly, three community members were barbarically taken from their families,” said San Juan County Sheriff Shane Ferrari.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham reminded the hundreds of community members, aw enforcement officers, and the victim’s families they are not grieving alone.

“These losses will hurt here more, but they are felt everywhere, and there isn’t a New Mexican, I assure you, who isn’t today, yesterday, and Monday grieving,” said Lujan Grisham.

A message of togetherness shared without words – but the road to healing often begins with pain.

“I’m so sorry to the community, I’m sorry to the family, of course, I’m sorry for all of us, that we’re going through this,” said Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe.

Through their emotions, city leaders made sure to celebrate the officers who ran into danger Monday, likely saving even more innocent lives.

“What I saw yesterday on body cam footage is the single most heroic thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life,” said Mayor Duckett. “These men and women said ‘We’re going to stop this now,’ and if you ask any of them here today why? Because that’s what they do.”

Gratitude from a community living through its darkest days.

“We will get through this there will be other days, but Monday mattered, and these people matter,” said Hebbe.

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is sharing her condolences with the Farmington community tonight after a gunman shot and killed 3 women Monday pic.twitter.com/QS1INJm7qF — Griffin Rushton (@GriffinRushton) May 18, 2023