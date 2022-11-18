Community gives input on what APS graduates should know, value

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Albuquerque Public Schools Board held the third in a series of five community meetings Thursday night at Jefferson Middle School.

The goal is to have an open forum where parents, APS employees and any members of the community can give input on changes the district should make to improve students’ experiences.

Participants commented on what students should be prepared for, the kind of people they should be and what they should understand and value upon graduating.

KOB 4 listened to some of their comments. Watch the story above to hear what they said.

The discussion also included what the district should avoid or stop doing.

School board members said meetings like these will help change the way it does business, and they said they want the community to help shape the blueprint for the next five years.

You can learn more about the remaining meetings here.