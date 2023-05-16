Community mourns after deadly mass shooting in Farmington

FARMINGTON, N.M. — The community and the state are mourning after a shooting left three people dead Monday in Farmington. The suspected shooter is also dead.

Several others also suffered wounds from the shooting. The community held a vigil Monday night to honor the victims and their loved ones.

The shooting sent shockwaves throughout the community and the state.

Farmington Mayor Nate Duckett:

“Today, our community experienced a horrific tragedy that claimed the lives of three innocent citizens and injured several others. It is with profound sorrow that I acknowledge a shooting that occurred in our midst, an act of violence that has left us reeling in anguish and disbelief. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families during this incomprehensible time of pain and loss.

Two officers were also shot while responding to the call, receiving non-life-threatening injuries. Our prayers are with the officers and their families as they recover.

I want to commend all area law enforcement who responded swiftly when the call came out, including Farmington Police Department, San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Bloomfield Police and other neighboring jurisdictions.

Countless lives were saved because of their timely response.

I extend my gratitude to our area’s first responders and the staff at San Juan Regional Medical Center for their outstanding care of the injured.

Thank you to the citizens who called dispatch to report they heard shots fired.I encourage the public to remember if you see something/hear something, say something. We must continue to work together to keep our community safe.

Calls of support have come in from our delegation in Washington DC, the White House, the Navajo Nation, mayors across our state, and countless others from around the country. We are a resilient community, a community that cares for each other. In the face of adversity, we must stand together, comfort one another, and make a determined effort to heal these wounds so we can emerge stronger and not allow this act of violence to define us.”

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham:

“I am receiving frequent updates on the situation in Farmington as it evolves. I am grateful to law enforcement for their quick response and that there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to public safety. I have directed the state to provide whatever support the city and county need as they conduct a thorough investigation and as the community begins to heal.

I am praying for the families of the victims, the wounded and the entire community of Farmington following this horrific tragedy.

Although details continue to emerge about this incident, this serves as yet another reminder of how gun violence destroys lives in our state and our country every single day. This administration will not stop fighting the epidemic of gun violence from every angle possible.”

New Mexico’s congressional delegation — U.S. Senators Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujan and U.S. Representatives Teresa Leger Fernandez, Melanie Stansbury and Gabe Vasquez:

“We are devastated by today’s mass shooting in Farmington, New Mexico. As we await further updates, we are grateful to our state and local law enforcement officers who responded to the scene, and to our healthcare providers who are caring for those injured. Our hearts are with the families of the deceased and those injured. We will continue working to ensure federal resources are made available as today’s shooting is investigated.

Although Congress took major action to combat gun violence last year through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, today is a painful reminder that we must do more. We are committed to fighting for sensible gun safety measures that will keep New Mexicans safe.”

The U.S. House of Representatives also observed a moment of silence for the victims after Congresswoman Leger Fernandez called for it just after noon Tuesday.

San Juan County Commission Chairman Steve Lanier:

“Our hearts are heavy and our community is grieving. The events of May 15 will forever be ingrained in the fabric of San Juan County.

I am deeply saddened to hear about the tragic loss of life. To families who are grieving, please know that you are not alone in your grief and you have my sincerest condolences during this difficult time. May the memories of those who have passed bring you comfort and may they rest in peace.

I pray for speedy and complete recovery and healing for those injured in this attack.

We are grateful for the quick response from the county’s law enforcement agencies to end the attack, swift work by fire, EMS, and hospital staff, and coordination by public safety dispatchers.

I am most grateful for the people of this community who come together in times of crisis. We rally around those who are in need and lift each other up in times of trouble.

Hold dear to those you love, cherish their memories, and be kind to one another.

If this tragedy is weighing on your mind, these resources are available to help:

New Mexico Crisis and Access Line: 988, Desert View Family Counseling: (505) 326-7878 (Press Option 1), Totah Behavioral Health: (505) 564-4804, Farmington Community Health: (505) 326-4796”

State Senators Steven Neville (R-Aztec) and Bill Sharer (R-Farmington):

“We are deeply distraught and disturbed that violence of this kind would strike our community. We mourn the loss of our neighbors and friends who had their life cut short. Our deepest gratitude goes out to Farmington Police officers who stood up to this individual and put an end to the carnage. We pray for a speedy recovery for our officers shot in the line of duty and for the families who grieve the loss of a loved one tonight.”