Concerned homeowners attend Albuquerque zoning meeting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Homeowners packed into a meeting, concerned with some proposed changes to the city’s zoning laws. Those proposals are part of a much bigger strategy to increase housing options in Albuquerque.

Albuquerque Housing Forward wants to quickly increase housing units across the city by at least 5,000 units by 2025. That’s just a fraction of the estimated 13 to 28,000 needed throughout Albuquerque.

There are already plans to convert some old hotels and office buildings into affordable housing, and city officials revealed Wednesday night the first contract for a site near Eubank and Lomas is days away from completion.

But city leaders know they can also increase housing units on existing lots, specifically ones zoned for single-use family areas – about 63% of the city.

They’re proposing changing the zoning laws to allow more homeowners to build backyard guest houses, casitas, or to expand their homes into multi-family units – think a converted garage apartment.

