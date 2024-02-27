Congressional leaders demand more transparency at migrant detention centers

Migrant rights attorneys often describe the conditions as prison-like, and are quick to mention the asylum seekers detained there are not facing charges.

TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. – The Torrance County Detention Facility is facing a mountain of allegations. Everything from racist and inhumane treatment of asylum seekers detained there to unsanitary living conditions and a lack of medical services.

Federal inspectors recommended closing the privately-owned and operated facility twice in 2022. That was the same year a 23-year-old Brazilian man took his own life inside the facility.

Migrant rights attorneys often describe the conditions as prison-like, and are quick to mention the asylum seekers detained there are not facing charges.

Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury says the facility is so poorly managed, even ICE wanted out at one point.

“The reason why ICE seems to be continuing these contracts is because they are unwilling to look at other housing options. But we should not be using county jails to house immigrants who are seeking a better life in this country,” said Stansbury.

Stansbury says she has not heard back from Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, despite Sen. Martin Heinrich securing a verbal commitment from him to look into the Torrance County Facility.

Human rights issues aside, Stansbury’s letter also highlights the nearly $13 million in taxpayer money used to pay the private company running the facility.

“We’re spending hundreds of millions of dollars a year. Essentially, to make private for profit prisons rich by housing immigrant detainees. And, you know, here in Torrance County, here in New Mexico, I am sure there are many other nonprofit organizations and others that could provide those services. Instead of exporting those profits to a private jail company based out of another state,” said Stansbury.

State lawmakers attempted to step in this year with a bill blocking local governments – like Torrance County – from entering federal migrant detention contracts. That bill narrowly died in the Senate.

Stansbury suggested it’s really up to the Biden administration to step in at this point. She and other supporters say they want to see an end to all private migrant detention operations nationwide.