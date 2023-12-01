Construction and remodeling projects underway at ENMU

For nearly 90 years, thousands of students have passed through Eastern New Mexico University. Dr. James Johnston, Eastern New Mexico University president, says time requires change.

PORTALES, N.M. — For nearly 90 years, thousands of students have passed through Eastern New Mexico University.

Dr. James Johnston, Eastern New Mexico University president, says time requires change.

“As the university is morphed and changed in its mission over time and grown from a college to a university, the needs of the campus have changed,” Johnston said.

The latest change is Harding Hall, where former students used to live on campus.

“The student academic support building and welcome center were approved in the last G.O. bond cycle and that’s the building that will take the place of Harding Hall,” Johnston said.

They are trying to keep the architectural style. While the destruction at Harding Hall just started, another construction project is near the finish line.

“We also have one project that is a renovation that is nearing completion, and that’s a science building,” Johnston said.

It will house new state-of-the-art technology, including a nuclear magnetic resonance scanner. Previously, the school would go to Texas to use one.

The science building will be open and available for students in the fall of 2024.

In the last 22 years, ENMU has had over $250,000,000 in campus construction and renovations.