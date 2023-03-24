Construction begins for UFO RV Resort in Roswell

ROSWELL, N.M. — The City of Roswell is working to address its housing shortage while also boosting the tourism industry with an RV park.

The UFO RV Resort will be off Second Street — the perfect spot for both tourists and residents looking for a permanent spot for their RV. The owner of the property, along with city leaders, gathered at the site earlier this week to start construction on the project.

The Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corporation says the initial project will be on 10 acres of land, with 92 lots.

The gated community will separate tourists from the long-term residents and have a dog park, walking trails and full access to utilities and Wi-Fi.

Zoning has reportedly already been done so the project is waiting on just one more permit from the city. The project is expected to take two months to complete and then open this summer.