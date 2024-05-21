Construction begins on Phase 2 of Los Altos Park renovations

Albuquerque is one step closer to having its first ever BMX pump track. It's part of the renovations and improvements to Los Altos Park.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Albuquerque is one step closer to having its first ever BMX pump track. It’s part of the renovations and improvements to Los Altos Park.

It’s a park known for its crime, but city leaders say they’re going to make sure families stay safe. Phase 2 of the more than $10 million project officially kicked off Monday.

“I remember it was kind of scary growing up, you never knew kind of what you were gonna get coming over here. I think this new addition to the park is hopefully going to really change that,” said Kalvin Davis, a professional BMX rider.

The main aspect of the phase is the BMX pump track.

“The reality is that BMX racing, became an Olympic sport in 2008. And we are now making an investment in a facility here that ties into bicycle racing competition through BMX and pump track. That is, the pump track helps to develop the bicycling skills that lead to excellent BMX competitors,” said Dave Simon, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Phase 2 also includes a dog park and a pedestrian walk way.

“So neighbors, yes, we are bringing back a dog park for sure. I used to go to the old one, and I know we very much want to have this one back. We’re also going to have a pedestrian concrete sort of walking path, it’s really going to connect all of these facilities for folks who just want to enjoy the park,” said Mayor Tim Keller.

City leaders believe this phase will help make the park the perfect spot for families.

“This is what the kids need, we have to find somewhere where they can go to be outside. And with the BMX and the skate park and all the things we’ve added, that’s happening. So that’s what we need. This needs to be the hub of the community, a safe place for kids to go, and that’s what we’re making it,” said state Rep. Debbie Sariñana.

But the area has a history of violent crime. KOB 4 asked Keller how the city plans on making sure the area is safe.

“The more people that use this, the safer it becomes. And the second thing is, we had really developed a stronger design in terms of a perimeter so that there’s a road around it, and that that allows us to actually patrol the area in a much more efficient way. There’s also through lines for APD so they can see through into the fields and what’s happening. And the last thing is there is on-site security,” Keller said.

Keller says they’re still working on the park’s hours, but it’ll be a controlled space that has an open and closing time. They also plan to add more lighting.

“It’s a drastically different Los Altos than folks were used to the last 20, 30 years. Much more lighting not just on the fields but throughout the park so that again, we can see what’s happening all over the park,” said Keller.

During this phase, the pedestrian bridge over I-40 that connects to the park will be closed temporarily.

Phase 2 is expected to wrap up in about 13 months, so it should be ready by June 2025. Then, the city plans to start Phase 3. That phase will include expanding the parking lots, replacing the horse shoe pits, and a new playground.