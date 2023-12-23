Construction starts on Wells Park expansion project

Albuquerque city leaders and community members celebrated the beginning of construction on the Wells Park expansion project Friday.

The ark is not only in the heart of one of Albuquerque’s historic neighborhoods, but it is filled with generations of memories.

“It was in 1951 a small park, Wells Park, where men gathered to play horseshoes,” said Martha Hurd, a representative from the neighborhood. “It was named after city manager Charles Wells.”

Now the City of Albuquerque is ushering it into a new era, doubling the space with a 2.5-acre expansion. City leaders say the deal almost fell through several times, but the community support for the project never wavered.

“Thank you to the neighbors for not giving up,” Mayor Tim Keller said. “We know there were many times you could have just said, ‘Forget it, we’re done,’ so thank you for not giving up.”

The new space will be outfitted with a new playground and a multi-sport court for basketball, pickleball, and roller derby.

“For those who know Wells Park or live here, I’m sure the memories of what this block used to be and we are on the verge of transforming it into a tremendous community space for generations to come,” said David Simon, the city’s Parks and Recreation director.

The five-acre park will also have a central walkway that will connect the park from north to south.

“We are very excited for the project as you have heard, it is going to be wonderful and there is going to be such a huge variety of outdoor and indoor activities,” said Katarina Sandoval, the city’s director of Youth and Family Services. “We very much look forward to it.”