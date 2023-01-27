Construction to close 2 lanes of Eubank at Indian School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Starting Monday morning, Jan. 30, two southbound lanes of Eubank will be closed so crews can install a large waterline valve just south of Indian School.

According to the Albuquerque-Bernalillo County Water Authority, the lane closures are scheduled to last for about two weeks. Eubank should fully reopen by the end of the day on Feb. 10.

Officials said heavy traffic delays are expected, so drivers are urged to use an alternative route.