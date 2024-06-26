Contaminated water forces restrictions in Las Vegas

The city of Las Vegas canceled its annual 4th of July celebrations Tuesday amid ongoing water restrictions.

LAS VEGAS, N.M. – The city of Las Vegas canceled its annual 4th of July celebrations Tuesday amid ongoing water restrictions.

Those restriction were put into place after this weekend’s flooding strained the city’s water treatment plant.

On Tuesday, the Gallinas River is much lower than it was earlier this week, but city officials say the water is still highly contaminated with ash and debris from the burn scar. So nonessential businesses remain closed and neighbors are still trying to limit their water usage at home.

“Everything’s closed until further notice, so I guess he means us citizens too. So, heaven knows how long we are going to be like this,” said Marcella Herrera, who lives next to the Gallinas River.

Herrera has lived in her house by the river since 1952. She has seen the Gallinas River flood many times over the years, but this last one had her on edge.

“We are really afraid of what’s happening up in Montezuma, they kept saying something was going to break,” said Herrera.

The dam held, but the water was still contaminated and is no longer safe to drink.

“We have to depend on bottled water and do the best we can. When we brush our teeth I have to close the faucet, it’s hard doing dishes. I don’t know what we’re gonna do about the laundry yet,” Herrera said.

The city has daily water distribution centers set up, giving each household two cases of water a day as the city works to repair the water treatment plant.

“It’s been hard, we have to save the water, we have to,” said Herrera.

Even in these hard times with no end in sight, Herrera says Las Vegas is home, so she will stick it out.

“I’ve never thought of selling my house, never. Well it was my mother’s house. She left it to me, but we never thought about selling or moving anywhere else. This is our home,” said Herrera.

There is still no timeline of when the water treatment plant will be back up to full capacity. So the city canceled their annual 4th of July celebration, saying they need to prioritize water for essential services.

Click here for more information on the boil water advisory.