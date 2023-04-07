Contractors restripe a half-mile stretch near downtown Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The City of Albuquerque said contractors began restriping a half-mile stretch of Third Street near downtown Friday.

Contractors restriped the area between Central and Hazeldine. The city’s municipal development department said they incorrectly applied the striping during recent work.

The correction will ensure street markings are correct and clear for everyone using the road.

The city warns car and walking access may be temporarily disrupted by the project. They advise caution and to follow all signage and/or directions onsite.