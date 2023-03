ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Friday started cooler and will remain cooler as the day progresses, with some of the same winds we saw Thursday.

The highest highs won’t really get out of the 70s this Friday. Much of New Mexico will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s with windy conditions. Red-flag warnings are in effect again, as well.

Steve Stucker shows us what to expect Friday in his final morning forecast and final Parade of Pets salute, in the video above.