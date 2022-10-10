Corrales farmer sells pumpkin, chile to salvage season

CORRALES, N.M. – Anthony Wagner and his family lost dozens of trees because of a broken siphon, just north of Corrales under the Rio Grande. It broke last fall and their waterings were cut in half.

“You’ve had apples here forever and I hate seeing this,” said Wagner. “With watering once a month it’s not gonna do it for our orchard.”

The family also lost about 10 acres worth of corn.

Wagner says a new siphon costs about $8 million. They’re working with the Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District and their local representatives to try and get it replaced before next season.

“You hate to lose all this in Corrales it’s always been nice and green,” Wagner said.

Just like the chile they’re using to help salvage the season. They’re selling chile and pumpkins from their farm in Socorro.

“We’re making due with what we have,” said Wagner.

And that’s plenty for some visitors.

“The smell of green chile, I just– that is fall to me, it’s not fall until you’re smelling the chile,” said Lisa Upplegger, Wagner Farms visitor.