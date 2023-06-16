Corrales FD: No homes damaged following barn fire

CORRALES, N.M. — The Corrales Fire Department released new details regarding a barn fire that prompted a multi-agency response Thursday night.

Around 8:50 p.m. Thursday, Corrales fire crews responded to a barn on fire on Applewood Road. Due to the wildland-urban landscape, fire crews set up on two other roads and ditches and people in nearby homes evacuated.

Crews from Sandoval County, Rio Rancho and Bernalillo County helped get the fire under control. A crew stayed overnight watching for any spots.

Corrales Fire Department says no one was injured and no homes burned. However, the burn, several sheds, equipment, fences and trees burned.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Corrales and Rio Rancho police and Sandoval County deputies also responded.