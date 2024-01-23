Corrales police seek suspect in fatal shooting

CORRALES, N.M. — Police are looking for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a woman Monday outside of a home in Corrales.

Corrales police accuse 55-year-old Charles “Chuck” Kauffmann of shooting and killing a 29-year-old Albuquerque woman at the home on Los Arboles Verde Road. When officers responded around 5:18 p.m. Monday, they found the woman lifeless with multiple gunshot wounds.

Before officers arrived, Kauffmann reportedly drove away in what police say is a stolen, black Kia Rio (New Mexico license plate #BKGF24).

Police are working to obtain an arrest warrant for Kauffmann on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information concerning Kauffmann’s whereabouts is asked to call Corrales Police at 505-891-7226. They consider him armed and dangerous and should not be approached.