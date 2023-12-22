Corrections officer killed in crash just days after beginning at MDC

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officials say one of the newest correction officers at the Metro Detention Center died in a car crash just days after beginning.

Bernalillo County officials said Officer Joshua Munoz passed away in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday evening. It happened on the I-40 Frontage Road near Atrisco Vista and Central. Munoz was 19.

The officer graduated from the academy last Thursday. His first day at MDC was Sunday, just two days before the crash.

“Bernalillo County, County Commissioners, MDC officers, staff and the warden’s office would like to express our deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Officer Joshua Munoz. That includes his brothers and sisters from MDC Class 246, who have been impacted greatly by this sudden and tragic loss,” Bernalillo County Manager Julie Morgas Baca said.

Counseling services are available for Bernalillo County employees. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.