Could a speeding ticket in NM be connected to Trump election interference case?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Could a speeding ticket in Las Vegas, New Mexico, be connected to an election interference case against former President Donald Trump?

KOB 4 spoke with an attorney representing Santa Fe resident John Eastman Thursday about recent developments.

Georgia prosecutors say he played a key role in the fake elector scheme – a plan to illegally overturn then-President Trump’s 2020 election loss leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, a California judge recommended Eastman lose his law license in that state because of that alleged scheme. The California Supreme Court is set to have the final ruling on whether he should be disbarred.

KOB 4 then checked on his activity in New Mexico and found that an officer is accusing Eastman of speeding in San Miguel County in February, saying he was going 47 mph in a 30 mph zone in Las Vegas.

KOB 4 found that Eastman’s conditions of release from the judge in the Georgia election case includes, “The Defendant shall not violate the laws of this State” or “the laws of any other state.”

If a judge in Las Vegas, New Mexico, doesn’t let him off the hook on the speeding citation, would he technically be violating that Georgia order?

Eastman’s Georgia attorney tells KOB 4 he has reported his ticket to pretrial services in that Georgia county, and they don’t think it will rise to the level of a violation.

KOB 4’s legal experts say it probably will not. The station is working to confirm whether the court will take action.

On Thursday in the Georgia election interference case, lawyers for former President Trump tried to argue for the indictment to be thrown out.

Eastman is set to go to trial later this year.

Acting as former President Trump’s attorney, prosecutors say he played a part in the legal strategy behind trying to have fake electors falsely certify that Trump won certain states. He was indicted on nine felony charges, including conspiracy to commit forgery, though one charge has been tossed out.

On Thursday, Eastman’s attorney told KOB 4 he maintains he’s not guilty and looks forward to his defense in court.

They’d like the trial to happen earlier than the month of August, which federal prosecutors have suggested. Eastman’s attorney expects a scheduling conference in the next two to three weeks.

That indictment in Georgia came down this past summer for Trump and 18 of his allies. Four defendants have taken plea deals.