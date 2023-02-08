Country star Chris Stapleton set for April ABQ show with Price and Lane

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This week, tickets go on sale for Chris Stapleton’s late-April tour stop at the Isleta Amphitheater in Albuquerque.

Stapleton will perform Thursday, April 27, with openers Margo Price and Nikki Lane.

Isleta will be his second stop on the “All-American Road Show” tour. The tour opens April 26 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas, with Price and Lane as openers.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. Learn more by clicking here.

Chris Stapleton is also set to sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII this Sunday.