Country star Dwight Yoakam coming to Rio Rancho this fall

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — It’ll be all guitars and Cadillacs when country star Dwight Yoakam performs September 2 at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Yoakam, a multi-time Grammy Award winner, will perform there at 8 p.m. that Saturday. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the box office and through Ticketmaster.

The singer performed in New Mexico last year at the state fair. However, this is his first time performing in Rio Rancho.

