County leaders unveil artificial turf at Mesa Del Sol Sports Complex

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – On Monday, Bernalillo County leaders kicked off an event to celebrate the completion of artificial turf fields at the Mesa Del Sol Sports Complex.

The county broke ground on the project in 2022. Officials say the project will give children in team sports a place to compete.

“These are team sports. These are sports that, you know, you learn to work with others to get together to be successful. And that’s how community grows and that’s how a community moves forward,” said Bernalillo County District 2 Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

This complex isn’t just about children playing soccer or baseball. County officials hope it will be a place that people who live nearby use, and bring money to the area.

Officials say the sports complex will also have permanent bathrooms.

This project is being paid for with money from the state and county. Phase three is set to be finished by the end of this year.