Police arrest couple accused of stabbing, killing burglary suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A couple is behind bars facing charges for allegedly murdering a woman who they believed was breaking into one of their cars early Friday.

Detectives accused 23-year-old Joshua Dominguez and 21-year-old Destiny Marquez of confronting a woman, chasing her down and stabbing her multiple times before running her over with a vehicle.

Marquez allegedly told detectives they were watching a movie inside their apartment near Broadway and Indian School. Then, they heard a car alarm go off, looked out the window and saw a woman who they said appeared to be removing things from Dominguez’s vehicle.

The couple confronted the woman who reportedly denied stealing anything from the vehicle. From there, the alleged chase and attack ensued.

Afterward, the couple allegedly drove east on Indian School.

Detectives later found the vehicle on the east side of an apartment complex with fresh blood on the driver’s side bumper. They also found the couple moving items from that vehicle into another vehicle.

Detectives detained and later arrested Dominguez and Marquez. They’re now in the Metro Detention Center, each facing an open count of murder, conspiracy and tampering with evidence.

Police haven’t identified the person who died.

Detectives also sealed and towed the two cars away after detaining the couple. The investigation is still ongoing.