Couples tie the knot on Valentine’s Day

Couples were able to get married in-person at the Bernalillo County Metro Court after three years of only virtual vows.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. – For some couples in Bernalillo County, Valentine’s Day is now their anniversary.

KOB 4 spoke with a judge who says performing weddings helps balance out the difficult cases he presides over every day.

“You have to find something to balance that conflict out with something good or positive. So, what better way than to perform weddings and see people in love. Where they want to spend the rest of their lives together, take care of each other, help each other. So, it’s a very nice balance in my mind,” sad Judge Frank Sedillo.

At least 80 couples made appointments to tie the knot at the courthouse.

Down at the county clerk’s office, love was up in the air, eight stories high – couples were able to get married on the roof.

We spoke with one couple who planned their nuptials, last minute.

“We woke up this morning. I made breakfast for bed thinking that was our Valentine’s moment and I saw an email from the city saying they were doing Valentine’s weddings, and I was like ‘Should we do this baby? We should probably do this.’ It kind of just happened.”

Bernalillo County Clerk Linda Stover started performing Valentine’s Day weddings at the clerk’s office back in 2017.