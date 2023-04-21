Courts announce changes to public safety assessment for pretrial release

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a change that Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman has been asking for. He says, now the judiciary agrees.

The Arnold Tool, or the public safety assessment, is designed to weigh the risk any given defendant would re-offend. Judges decide if someone is too dangerous to be allowed out of jail before trial – also called ROR’d or released on your own recognizance.

KOB 4 talked to the public defender’s office about how it’s used, last year.

“Judges are required to consider the PSA,” said Jonathan Ibarra, assistant public defender. “Different judges consider it more or less.”

Now, Bregman says judges will not consider it at all – at least at first.

“Now, this Arnold Tool and recommendations of ROR are not even going to seep into the argument or discussion on whether or not somebody should be let out or not,” Bregman said.

Only after a judge decides a person is not too dangerous to be released will a judge then be allowed to see the Arnold Tool to decide what level of supervision is needed – like an ankle monitor, for example.

“I think there’s plenty of examples out there of people that unfortunately have been let out of the community that should absolutely not be let out,” Bregman said. “I think, in large part, that has to do with the Arnold Tool improperly influencing judges’ decisions.”

Bregman’s office is currently successful at detaining defendants 59% of the time, and he expects that number to go up.

The media rarely gets to ask judges directly about their decisions, but tonight on the Nightbeat, Tommy Lopez is asking the chief judge in Bernalillo District Court what this change means for the community.