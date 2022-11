RIO RANCHO, N.M. — A theatre group in Rio Rancho was coming off an exciting opening weekend for their show “Almost, Maine” but COVID-19 has put the brakes on any future performances.

The Rio Rancho Players community theatre group has previously had to cancel two shows because of the pandemic – and they weren’t expecting to have to do it a third time.

Click on the video above for the full story. For more information on upcoming events, click here.