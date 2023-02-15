Coyote fans not allowed to Roswell and Carlsbad basketball game Tuesday

ROSWELL, N.M. – The basketball game between Roswell and Carlsbad High School last week in Roswell started as players fighting, but it turned into a full crowd experience, and not in a good way.

It was a tense matchup Friday night between the Roswell and Carlsbad boys’ basketball teams.

“We had some kids get tangled up at center court. I think emotions got the best of everybody, had a scene that we really weren’t proud of,” said Brian Luck, Roswell Independent Schools superintendent.

Luck is talking about a buzzer-beater brawl between players. Two players start fighting, but it’s what happens after that caught the New Mexico Activities Association’s attention.

“We did have some fans get out on the court, which is unfortunate. I think the kids had played a really hard game for both schools. Whether somewhere out there is to trying to help, or somewhere out they’re trying to continue the problem, it’s awful hard to distinguish who’s who and in a moment like that,” said Luck.

Luck says Coyote fans are not allowed to attend the game against Hobbs Tuesday night.

“Your actions may directly impact you, but indirectly, they could impact a lot of other people. Like, there were several people, lots of parents and even some students. So I had some alumni that had jumped in to try to help,” Luck said.

Luck couldn’t say if any Roswell players are suspended, but he says if Carlsbad and Roswell play again, it’ll be in an empty gym. No fans for either team.

Roswell does have a game coming up against Clovis this week. Luck says fans will be allowed at that game.