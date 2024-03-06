Creative Bravos Awards to honor creative work in Albuquerque

The City of Albuquerque is hosting an awards ceremony dedicated to honoring various creative work that significantly impacts communities.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It’s a unique awards ceremony that has been around since the 1980s and the recipients are nominated by you at home.

The Creative Bravos Awards honor creative work of all forms in Albuquerque. They’re happening this week.

Tanya Lenti, with the City of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts and Culture, stopped by to talk about it.

