Crew member takes the stand in ‘Rust’ trial

SANTA FE, N.M. – On Monday, the jury got to hear from a person who was on the “Rust” set the day Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot and killed.

The case is against the movie’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is charged with involuntary manslaughter, and tampering with evidence.

KOB 4 got an inside perspective as to what happened when that gun went off in the church on the set of “Rust.”

“A gun went off in a small wooden church, so there was some panic. The first person I made eye contact with was Halyna, she was starting to go flush and holding her right side,” said Ross Addiego, a “Rust” dolly operator.

Addiego testified that the day on set was more chaotic than usual, even before the gun went off.

He pointed out six members of the camera crew walked off set that morning, and that they had to scramble to find replacements.

He also testified throughout the production safety standards were not always up to par with the standards he was used to working on other sets.

He also called out actor Alec Baldwin for rushing production and Hannah Gutierrez-Reed for not properly keeping track of the firearms on set.

“She wasn’t as serious or professional as other armorers I’ve worked with,” said Addiego. “Multiple times there were guns or ammo just left on carts, not securing. I’ve never seen an armorer pull loose ammo directly out of a fanny pack.”

Addiego also testified that he believed Gutierrez-Reed was the one who loaded the live round into the gun that killed Hutchins.

But on cross-examination, her defense attorney asked him if he actually saw Gutierrez-Reed load the gun, and he said no.

The defense also brought up a lawsuit the crew member has filed. The lawsuit is against Baldwin, and the producers of “Rust.” Guiterez-Reed isn’t named in the suit.

They are really sticking to their core argument, that they believe Baldwin and other producers are using Gutierrez-Reed as a scapegoat.