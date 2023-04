BELEN, N.M. — Crews have established containment lines around a fire in Valencia County.

Officials said there are no evacuations ordered at this time. However, Jarales Road has been shut down.

The fire has burned approximately three acres and started near the 700 block of Jarales Road.

Information is limited at this time.

