Crews contain 200-acre grass fire near Moriarty

MORIARTY, N.M. — Multiple fire departments contained a 200-acre grass fire Wednesday near Moriarty, east of Albuquerque.

Moriarty Fire Department responded around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Martinez and Stagecoach.

Initially, crews said it was a 400-acre fire headed toward I-40, mile marker 203. However, upon containing the fire, crews found it was a 200-acre fire.

The fire didn’t threaten or burn any structures or injure anyone. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Moriarty police officers, Torrance County deputies, dispatch and firefighters and NMDOT assisted the response.

