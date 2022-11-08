Crews contain hourslong structure fire near UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Crews were able to leave the scene of a massive fire in northeast Albuquerque that started Monday near UNM.

According to UNM PD, the structure fire started at 1801 Mesa Vista NE. Albuquerque Fire Rescue was able to contain the fire and left the scene Tuesday morning.

Officials say no other structures are threatened and that there are no injuries.

People are asked to avoid the area.

Details are limited. Stay with KOB 4 Eyewitness News and KOB.com for updates.