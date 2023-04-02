Hilton Fire: Firefighters monitor hotspots in Socorro County

SOCORRO COUNTY, N.M. – The Hilton Fire started around 3 p.m. Sunday in the bosque north of Socorro, near Escondido.

The incident commander at the fire said they have containment lines set and crews are working those hot spots to make sure it doesn’t grow.

As of Monday, 30 firefighters are monitoring hotspots – that’s down 20 from Sunday.

With the wind picking up, their main concern is firefighter safety and making sure nearby residents are safe.

The Hilton Fire has burned approximately 187 acres.

Right now, officials don’t anticipate that nearby residents will have to evacuate, but a plan is in place if conditions change. The fire’s cause is still under investigation.