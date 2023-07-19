Crews repairing sinkhole near ABQ BioPark Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Water Authority officials say they were notified Monday about a sinkhole that had formed at 10th and Stover, just down the street from the ABQ BioPark Zoo.

“The manhole collapsed, so basically we’re going to have to repair the manhole – the tube that goes down in the ground, the connection with the pipe underneath – so it will be an extensive rebuild project on this particular manhole,” said David Morris, Water Authority Public Affairs manager.

Luckily, it’s not causing issues for visitors to get to the park. They just are recommending that visitors go through 11th and Stover instead.

Construction is expected in the area for at least a week.